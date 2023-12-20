Saints eyeing third consecutive victory on short week against Rams

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coming off of a much-needed 24-6 victory on Sunday, Dec. 17 over the New York Giants, the New Orleans Saints travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on a short week, with the Saints eyeing their third consecutive victory.

The Saints (7-7) are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, as they are currently the ninth seed in the playoff standings with matchups with the Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Atlanta Falcons remaining for the 2023 regular season.

The Rams (7-7) are sitting as the number seven seed, with a matchup on Thursday Night Football looming large for major playoff implications for both teams.

The Saints’ offense has been sputtering at times, but they’ve found some sparks with TE Jimmy Graham over the last few weeks. QB Derek Carr completed 23 of 28 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns in the victory over the Giants, with one of those going to Graham.

Graham has only six receptions on the year, with four of them for touchdowns. The one-yard touchdown from Carr in the fourth quarter against the Giants put the final nail in the Giants’ coffin.

New Orleans is starting to recognize that Graham can be a solid target in the red zone, even if it has taken some time to use him there.

“There’s been a shift since he’s been up,” QB Derek Carr said. “Red zone and crucial first downs for us, he comes in, catches, and gets vertical. He’s become exactly what we thought he was and who he is. One of the best tight ends ever and still playing at a high level.”

The Saints and the Rams will kick off from SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 7:15 on Amazon Prime.

