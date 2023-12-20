Pafford EMS approved as Biloxi’s new ambulance service

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday afternoon, Biloxi City Council approved a contract with Pafford EMS to handle emergency medical calls in the city and officially break away from AMR.

Biloxi is the first to make the decision since it and Gulfport created EMS Districts to separate from Harrison County’s medical coverage. Response times and control over ambulance locations fueled the split, and are a central part of the new contract with Pafford.

According to the contract, Pafford EMS will be required to have a minimum of five Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances responding to calls, with a maximum of eight based on demand. Each of those ambulances will have a paramedic on staff. A Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) with a paramedic will be available. Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances with EMTs can also be in service to handle non-life-threatening calls.

For response times, there is a 10-minute requirement for life-threatening calls and a 15-minute requirement for non-life-threatening calls. In order to meet that demand, Pafford’s ambulances will be staged at Biloxi fire stations around the city. To hold the ambulances accountable for the response time, a report will be sent to the city daily.

“The key to making that happen is operational transparency,” Pafford EMS’s Chief Strategy Officer Terry Wages said. “That’s the point of sending that raw data every morning to the city to see what’s going on that day. If they feel the need to pick up the phone and call the operations manager and say hey, I have a problem with this call, then we’ll look at the call specifically and address it as needed.”

Ambulances often have to transport patients to areas outside coverage, like USA in Alabama or Ochsner’s in New Orleans. Biloxi Fire Chief Nick Geiser told WLOX News that is being addressed in the contract as well.

“If one patient needs to go to USA, one needs to go to Ochsner’s, one needs to go to Memorial -- it will deplete that minimum five ambulances,” Chief Geiser said. “However, Pafford has set in place that they will bring up new ambulances and will be contractually obligated them to keep three ambulances in the city at all times regardless of transfers.”

WLOX News asked Pafford EMS directly if patients would pay more for the ambulance services compared to AMR.

“The billing is done with insurance companies and liable that come down -- is what we will collect,” Wages responded. “We don’t charge more or less, it’s pretty much industry-wide.”

The City of Biloxi is also not required to pay Pafford EMS for its services. But, in order to get money from the state, it will contribute to the Mississippi Emergency Medical Operations Fund, which will be matched with state dollars that can be spent on equipment.

Pafford EMS is set to take over EMS in Biloxi on February 1st. In the meantime, the city said AMR agreed to continue its ambulance service until Pafford can take over.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.