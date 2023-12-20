WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

New Red Cross Director finds blood donations, good vibes flowing in South Mississippi

The new director of the Southeast Mississippi American Red Cross discusses the importance of next week's WLOX Holiday Blood Drive
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Southeast Mississippi Red Cross Executive Director John McCarty wants shared his long term goals: cultivate community partnerships and build a larger volunteer base.

“People are always asking how they can help. Giving blood, giving of your time, giving of your resources. That helps us, because when people give to the Red Cross, you’re investing in us so we can invest in you,” McCarty said.

The new director of the Southeast Mississippi American Red Cross discusses the importance of...
The new director of the Southeast Mississippi American Red Cross discusses the importance of next week's WLOX Holiday Blood Drive(WLOX)

The short term plan is simple: get as many donors out to the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive next week at multiple South Mississippi locations.

“Blood has a shelf life. That’s why you always hear about us calling for blood donors. It’s not like leftover pizza, you look at it and you think it’s fine. That’s not how blood works. When you’re giving blood, you’re making a donation that helps all,” McCarty added.

And much like the blood flows at donor drives, McCarty says the positive vibes have been flowing ever since he took on his new position.

“We had our volunteer appreciation event the other day, and the welcoming was like wow, this is amazing,” he said.

John McCarty named new Red Cross Director for Southeast Mississippi

Here’s when you can participate in the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive:

LocationDate and Time
Pass Christian Randolph Center
315 Clark Avenue315 Clark Avenue		Tuesday, December 26
Noon - 6:00 p,m.
Edgewater Mall
Outside of Belk near the shoe department		Wednesday, December 27 & Thursday, December 28
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Pascagoula Senior Center
1912 Live Oak Avenue		Thursday, December 28
1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: WLOX, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Bus (FILE)
Ocean Springs school bus involved in crash; one driver, student sent to hospital
More than a million lights dance to favorite holiday songs.
Coast Life: Long Beach neighborhood creates spectacular light show
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Biloxi man pleads guilty to possessing hundreds of child pornography images
A new casino development could be in the works for Biloxi.
New casino proposal for Biloxi to go before the Mississippi Gaming Commission
In this Feb. 2, 2016, file photo, Alcorn State football coach Fred McNair speaks to reporters...
Coach Fred McNair to leave Alcorn State; Cedric Thomas named new football coach

Latest News

Nice day with a mix of sun and clouds
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Documents say a full forensic examinations of Cotrill’s electronic devices determined he...
Vancleave man pleads guilty to possessing almost 10,000 images, videos of child porn
Long Beach Police are charging Jody Barcelona with "Leaving Dangerous Substance on Highway."...
Long Beach man accused of dumping roofing nails, tacks on roads over several weeks
This image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front of the...
Mother of a child punished by a court for urinating in public refuses to sign probation terms