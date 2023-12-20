New Red Cross Director finds blood donations, good vibes flowing in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Southeast Mississippi Red Cross Executive Director John McCarty wants shared his long term goals: cultivate community partnerships and build a larger volunteer base.

“People are always asking how they can help. Giving blood, giving of your time, giving of your resources. That helps us, because when people give to the Red Cross, you’re investing in us so we can invest in you,” McCarty said.

The new director of the Southeast Mississippi American Red Cross discusses the importance of next week's WLOX Holiday Blood Drive (WLOX)

The short term plan is simple: get as many donors out to the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive next week at multiple South Mississippi locations.

“Blood has a shelf life. That’s why you always hear about us calling for blood donors. It’s not like leftover pizza, you look at it and you think it’s fine. That’s not how blood works. When you’re giving blood, you’re making a donation that helps all,” McCarty added.

And much like the blood flows at donor drives, McCarty says the positive vibes have been flowing ever since he took on his new position.

“We had our volunteer appreciation event the other day, and the welcoming was like wow, this is amazing,” he said.

Here’s when you can participate in the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive:

Location Date and Time Pass Christian Randolph Center

315 Clark Avenue315 Clark Avenue Tuesday, December 26

Noon - 6:00 p,m. Edgewater Mall

Outside of Belk near the shoe department Wednesday, December 27 & Thursday, December 28

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Pascagoula Senior Center

1912 Live Oak Avenue Thursday, December 28

1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: WLOX, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.