More cold-stunned sea turtles brought to the coast

Dozens of rescued sea turtles now calling South Mississippi home while on the road to recovery.
By Noah Noble and WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of rescued Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are now calling South Mississippi home while on the road to recovery.

The turtles were rescued from the cold waters of Massachusetts and were flown down to the coast.

40 of the turtles are at the Mississippi Aquarium for treatment, and 30 of the turtles are recovering at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies(IMMS).

“Since they’re reptiles, their body temperature is going to mimic the environment. If they don’t start migrating south when the water temperature drops drastically, they wash in with hypothermia and secondary infections. So this year alone, they have over 500 animals that have come in so far. So that many animals in one area... they can’t facilitate that, so what they do is fly them south.” IMMS’ Theresa Madrigal said.

IMMS says the turtles could be released back into the wild around April or May. IMMS says this will be the fourth year they will help cold-stunned turtles recover.

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is the most endangered sea turtle in the world, according to IMMS. Researchers say the turtle mostly spend its juvenile years in the Gulf of Mexico before it migrates to other parts of the world.

