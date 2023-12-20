WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Man with criminal record tried to use fake state trooper ID to buy high-capacity magazines, police say

Donald LeDuc, who was previously convicted of a felony, was arrested for trying to by...
Donald LeDuc, who was previously convicted of a felony, was arrested for trying to by ammunition with a fake state trooper ID, according to Connecticut State Police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A convicted felon from Connecticut is accused of trying to buy ammunition with a fake police identification card.

According to the arrest warrant for Donald Turner LeDuc, 56, of Groton, an employee at the Proven Arms Outfitters gun shop in Groton called the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection on Dec. 8 to ask if a customer’s ID card was valid.

The employee said he suspected the card was a fake and wanted to verify it before completing the customer’s online order for high-capacity magazines.

The warrant said the ID was for “Auxiliary Trooper Donald LeDuc,” and it had a badge number associated with the state Department of Public Safety and LeDuc’s photo.

The Department of Public Safety checked its database and determined LeDuc was previously convicted of a felony with “mental health hit for self-admission as well as conservatorship.” It was not disclosed of which felony he was convicted.

On Monday, when troopers executed the search and seizure warrant at LeDuc’s home, they said they found two high-capacity magazines, 76 rounds of rifle ammunition and a set of body armor. He also had three fake police IDs, which included Connecticut State Police, Rhode Island State Police and Groton Town Police, as well as a fake police badge.

Authorities said LeDuc was arrested and charged with third-degree forgery, impersonation of a police officer, illegal purchase of a large capacity magazine, criminal possession of firearm ammunition and criminal possession of body armor.

His bond was set at $200,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Bus (FILE)
Ocean Springs school bus involved in crash; one driver, student sent to hospital
More than a million lights dance to favorite holiday songs.
Coast Life: Long Beach neighborhood creates spectacular light show
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Biloxi man pleads guilty to possessing hundreds of child pornography images
A new casino development could be in the works for Biloxi.
New casino proposal for Biloxi to go before the Mississippi Gaming Commission
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

Latest News

Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Hamas leader visits Cairo, a sign talks on another Gaza truce and hostage swap are gathering pace
Dozens of rescued sea turtles now calling South Mississippi home while on the road to recovery.
More cold-stunned sea turtles brought to the coast
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer
A 9-year-old and 16-year-old were sentenced for killing an 11-year-old girl.
‘I don’t have my baby!’: 11-year-old killed while getting milk for mom
The tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that...
They’re almost here! McDonald’s launches Squishmallows Happy Meal