Man accused of holding woman hostage in Slidell, raping her, captured in Las Vegas

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man accused of a series of crimes involving a woman in Slidell has been captured by U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary in progress call from a home on Beech Street on Nov. 23. Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle in the road, still running, with the driver’s side door open. A man later identified as Shawn Landry was seen running away.

Deputies and K9s began searching for Landry but were unsuccessful.

“I seen them. They went around the back and some of them going in the front,” a neighbor told Fox 8. “I figured the guy must have been something. There’re always people running in and out back there. I kind of just sit back and stay away.”

Investigators uncovered a harrowing account from a female victim inside the home who said Landry had held her hostage, raped, strangled, and abused her.

On Dec. 19, the Nevada Violent Offender Task Force apprehended Landry at a Vegas-area apartment complex after he briefly barricaded himself inside.

Landry was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he awaits extradition to Louisiana to face charges of home invasion, attempted second-degree murder, second-degree rape, theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, and false imprisonment.

“I’m glad they finally caught the guy,” the neighbor said. “Maybe everybody can relax.”

U.S. Marshals capture accused violent offender Shawn Landry in Las Vegas, wanted for charges including home invasion and attempted murder in St. Tammany Parish (US Marshal's Service)

TOP HEADLINES

DA Williams’ convicted ex-law partner Nicole Burdett banned from practicing for 2 years Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip Supplying a High: Former addicts crippled by nitrous oxide crisis, call for lawmaker action Dean Kelly’s mom posts $1.1 million bond; jail staff fail to collect passport upon release Houma man arrested, accused of repeatedly raping 10-year-old child Temperatures begin to climb by the end of the week, storm chances for the holiday weekend

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.