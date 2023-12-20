Keesler Air Force Base’s Fisher House receives new makeover after 30 years

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s recognized as a home away from home for hundreds of veteran and military families. The Fisher House at Keesler Air Force Base provides comfort at no cost.

“With the Fisher House, these are temporary lodging facilities for anyone within the military community receiving medical care,” Fisher House manager Ron Gribble said. “Who we cover is active duty and their families, retirees and their families, and veterans and their families.”

There are 95 locations nationwide and internationally, including on the grounds of Keesler Air Force Base. This location is the 8th Fisher House.

After 30 years, the two-story, seven-bedroom home has received a major makeover estimated around $1 million.

“New paint, new carpeting, some renovation work on the HVAC system, all new furnishings,” Gribble said. “So, it was actually a two-faced process because it was different parts of money and it was just over a year that the entire renovation took.”

Fisher Houses were founded by husband and wife Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher in 1990 after a Navy admiral’s wife pitched them the idea.

“The Navy admiral’s wife had seen a family that had just come off of a helicopter in Bethesda and wondered where they would stay and how much it would cost so they afford it, so she brought this idea to her and her husband brought this to the fishers because she knew he was a builder,” Gribble said. “Zachary loved the idea, built house number one in 1991 in Bethesda, Maryland and the program has grown since then.”

Gribble says when conceptualizing the new design they made sure to prioritize the couple’s vision. The hope is for people’s stays to become even more enjoyable than before.

For more information, you can contact the Fisher House at 228-377-8264.

