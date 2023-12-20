WLOX Careers
Gulfport students with the Mayor’s Youth Council collected gifts for a local retirement center.

Gulfport Mayor's youth council and the Memorial Hospital Foundation to stuff stockings with toys and other items for seniors at the Driftwood Retirement Center.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Mayor’s Youth Council worked to spread Christmas cheer, Tuesday.

Student representatives stuffed stockings with gifts that will be delivered to the Driftwood Retirement Center. The items include games, socks, food and more. Students say these gifts will help brighten the spirits of the residents who may not be near family on Christmas.

“There are many elderly who don’t have family around during these times with anything to provide for them, so we are just out here trying to help them.” Tucker Payne, a Gulfport High Junior said.

City officials say this is only one of the many examples of community service that the Youth Council participates in.

“This is something for the kids that are part of the Mayor Youth Council to give back to our community and they look forward to doing it and the retirees at this center love it each year that we do this.” Jase Payne with the City of Gulfport said.

The Mayor’s Youth Council partnered with the Memorial hospital foundation to stuff the stockings. The city and Island View donated items.

