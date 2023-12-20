WLOX Careers
Collins man recovering from injuries after tree stand accident

McNair is now using an oxygen machine while his ribs heal.
McNair is now using an oxygen machine while his ribs heal.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - As hunting season continues across the Pine Belt, long-time hunter Ricky McNair is now spending more time in his recliner.

McNair had just left work on Dec. 8 when he decided to stop by one of his tree stands and hunt for a few hours.

After reaching the top, McNair said he was preparing to enter the stand, before his foot somehow slipped and he fell 16 feet, landing on his back.

McNair said he was on the ground for two hours, unable to move, before his wife realized something was wrong and used Life360 to find him.

“It’s always good to tell whoever you’ve got that you’re hunting with or your family where you’re going. She knew where I was at and the area I’d be at,” said McNair. “And of course she also knew that sometimes I stay until it gets completely dark, and then I’ll come out.”

“So, it wasn’t nothing unusual for me to be out past dark.”

After being taken to the hospital, McNair was told he had a small brain bleed, as well as multiple broken ribs and back fractures.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help with future medical costs. To support the McNair family, click HERE.

Here are some additional tips from Mossy Oak for staying safe while hunting:

  • Inspect tree stands.
  • Replace tree stand straps often.
  • Wear a harness.
  • Use a lifeline.
  • Avoid excessive heights.

