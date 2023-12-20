WLOX Careers
Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast receives thousands in new technology equipment

By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK AND HARRISON COUNTIES, Miss. (WLOX) -Thousands of dollars were poured into the classroom to invest in the youth with new equipment donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast.

“With the upgrades of our technology room, our computer room, it improves and enhances our STEAM and STEM programs,” Wayne Buchanan, Senior Director of Resource Development with the Boys and Girls Club Gulf Coast said.

Buchanan said the International Gaming Technology and Mississippi Lottery opened an After School Advantage Lab at the Hancock County and Forest Heights Boys and Girls Club locations.

“We gave them a wishlist of some equipment and technology in our clubs,” Buchanan said.

And it comes with all the bells and whistles.

“New computers, they upgraded the internet, we were having problems with the internet and it not reaching the entire club,” Buchanan said.

Nearly $15,000 dollars in funds covered laptops, virtual reality headsets, iPads, smart TVs, and coding kits.

“This is really cool. I never had nothing like this before,” Avery Hayes, a Boys and Girls Club member said.

“We can play games, we can do science experiments, our STEM work in here and all sorts of stuff,” Andreaus Anderson, a Boys and Girls Club member said.

The goal is to modernize the student resources so they can use the technology in and out of the classroom.

“We are doing some amazing work down here on the coast,” Buchanan said.

Dan Turner, the Mississippi Lottery Vice President of Marketing, and local Mississippi House and Senate Delegation attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.

