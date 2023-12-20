WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach

Officials said they were unable to determine the whale's cause of death. (SOURCE: WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A team of anglers in North Carolina got more than they expected last week when they discovered a dead 16-ton sperm whale stranded on the beach.

The anglers, which included two veterinarians, contacted officials with a North Carolina marine mammal stranding response network team.

Those officials also contacted large whale specialists to carry out a post-mortem exam of the whale.

The necropsy exam was not able to determine the cause of death of the whale.

Officials said they did learn the whale was a young male, and they were able to collect tissue for further testing.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Bus (FILE)
Ocean Springs school bus involved in crash; one driver, student sent to hospital
More than a million lights dance to favorite holiday songs.
Coast Life: Long Beach neighborhood creates spectacular light show
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Biloxi man pleads guilty to possessing hundreds of child pornography images
A new casino development could be in the works for Biloxi.
New casino proposal for Biloxi to go before the Mississippi Gaming Commission
Long Beach Police are charging Jody Barcelona with "Leaving Dangerous Substance on Highway."...
Long Beach man accused of dumping roofing nails, tacks on roads over several weeks

Latest News

Nice day with a mix of sun and clouds
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says
President Joe Biden speaks with Rashawn Spivey, CEO of Hero Plumbing, LLC as he visits Hero...
Biden highlights Black-owned businesses, touts economic progress in Milwaukee visit
The Good Side: Bright Lights that Spell Kindness
The Good Side: Bright Lights that Spell Kindness