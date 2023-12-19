Santa Wears a Badge to help nearly 400 families in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - With the help of dedicated community members, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department assisted dozens of area families with Christmas presents.

Cars lined the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Monday to pick up toys collected and organized by a dedicated group of volunteers.

The decade-old program known as Santa Wears A Badge was launched by Records Clerk Connie Bosarge in 2014. It allows parents to apply months in advance based on need. Each family must have children that are newborns to age 12 to qualify.

“We started out my first year we had maybe seventy-five families that we helped which ended up being about two-hundred kids but this year we have already bagged up stuff over 200 families and we still got over 100 families more that we are bagging up for,” Bosarge said.

Starting out with just a few helpers, Bosarge never imagined it becoming what it is today.

“I am surprised that it has grown this much and all,” she said. “I have been on the other side so I know how the community feels and what they need.”

The Santa Wears a Badge coordinator attributes the expansion to the help of local businesses, friends, and family banding together.

Volunteer and relative of Bosarge, Maegan Dearmon says it has been a humbling experience.

“It makes me feel so good when I was younger we had really hard Christmases so giving back to all the kids I don’t have as much as everybody else has makes me feel great,” Dearmon says.

First-timer Justice Ashley shares the same sentiments.

“I feel like it’s finally a good thing that I give back all my life anything I want I was giving and it feels good to give back to the kids who can’t have that,” Ashley says.

The volunteers hope they make a bigger impact on the community in the next years ten years to come.

This Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, the Santa Wears a Badge program will be open to all first responders to pick up toys for their families.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.