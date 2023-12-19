Pearl River’s Aden Smith named United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -United Soccer Coaches recently announced its Scholar American awards and Pearl River men’s soccer player Aden Smith (Biloxi) earned the Second Team designation.

It was a memorable year for Smith both in the classroom and on the field. As Pearl River’s team captain, Smith earned a 3.67 GPA as an accounting major.

Smith was equally as impressive as the leader of the Wildcat defense in 2023. In addition to being a lockdown defender all season long, Smith scored a goal that will be remembered around The River for years to come — heading a corner kick into the back of the net to defeat Gulf Coast 3-2 in overtime and secure the 2023 Gulf South District Championship. He also added another goal and two assists on the season.

At season’s end, Smith was named First Team All-MACCC, All-Region 23 and was selected to play in the North/South MACCC All-Star game.

“We expected big things out of Aden last year and didn’t get as much as we wanted,” Gallant said. “He had a really good offseason and came in and plugged the hole at centerback. He stepped up as a leader and became our captain. He had a really good season.

“You can’t overlook the game-winner in the District Final in overtime. He became a very special player for us and will be missed.”

Smith joins former Wildcats Gavin Taylor and Andre Nicholson on the list of Scholar All-Americans. The duo were named First Team in 2021 and Nicholson was selected as the Scholar Athlete of the Year.

