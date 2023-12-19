WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas

New casino proposal for Biloxi to go before the Mississippi Gaming Commission

RW Developers will go before the Mississippi Gaming Commission during a special meeting Thursday to propose a new casino at HWY 90 and Veterans Ave.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new casino development could be in the works for Biloxi.

On Thursday, RW Development will go before the Mississippi Gaming Commission during a special meeting to present a site application for the space at Veterans Avenue. The plan involves the property on the north and south side of Highway 90.

WLOX reached out to RW’s attorneys who say they have no comment until after the gaming commission makes a ruling.

Biloxi previously issued a lease to RW Development to build a municipal pier for public use at Veterans Avenue. That lease was disputed by Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, but the State Supreme Court ruled that a tidelands lease was not needed to build a pier at that location.

This same developer also proposed a casino resort at this same location back in 2008.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
The road closure is in effect immediately and is expected to reopen on Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m.,...
City of Gulfport issues emergency road closure due to sewer cave-in
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Roadway
TRAFFIC: Update on roadwork on Popp’s Ferry Rd.
Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi of the Archdiocese of Mobile
Archbishop Rodi issues statement after Pope Francis approves blessings for same-sex couples

Latest News

Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Biloxi man pleads guilty to possessing hundreds of child pornography images
Nice and dry weather prevails this week. Temps start to creep up later this week... just in...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Weather Forecast
It's cold and dry and it feels like the holidays... for now. Then things change heading into...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
RW Developers will go before the Mississippi Gaming Commission during a special meeting...
New casino proposal for Biloxi to go before the Mississippi Gaming Commission