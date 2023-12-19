WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest

Moss Point’s Taboris Charles signs with Southeastern Louisiana

With the Tigers this year he eclipsed the one-thousand yard mark in just four games, including a season-high performance of 407 rushing yards in a single game.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -As early signing period for football kicks off this week, Moss Point is already sending one to the next level with senior running back Taboris Charles signing on with Southeastern Louisiana.

With the Tigers this year he eclipsed the one-thousand yard mark in just four games, including a season-high performance of 407 rushing yards in a single game.

He says the Lions coaching staff made him feel like he can make an immediate impact from day one and he says that’s exactly what he hopes to do.

“When I got there they made me feel like they needed me,” he said. “Most coaches say they want you but they said they need me and needed me here. So that’s what I looked at. When I get up there I hope I can have the chance step up and play a big role in the offense.”

Charles is enrolling early and will head over to Hammond in just a few weeks.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry confirms the victim was 60-year-old Felicia Martin, a...
McHenry woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 49
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
The Gautier community came together to say their final goodbyes to two students who were...
Family and friends remember Se’Dhari Person, Kyla Watkins
Roadway
TRAFFIC: Update on roadwork on Popp’s Ferry Rd.
The road closure is in effect immediately and is expected to reopen on Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m.,...
City of Gulfport issues emergency road closure due to sewer cave-in

Latest News

With the Tigers this year he eclipsed the one-thousand yard mark in just four games, including...
Moss Point’s Taboris Charles signs with Southeastern Louisiana
Highlights from The Rock in Hattiesburg.
Mississippi battles Alabama in 37th Annual MS/AL All-Star Game
Hear from the most outstanding wrestler from the girls event.
Vancleave holds 3rd Annual Bulldog Brawl
As high school football moves into the offseason, annual All-Star games are underway to...
Coast talent on display at MS/AL All-Star practice
DuBose is a three time state champion as a head coach in Alabama, leading Prattville to a pair...
Jamey DuBose introduced as next Biloxi head football coach