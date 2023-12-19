Moss Point’s Taboris Charles signs with Southeastern Louisiana

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -As early signing period for football kicks off this week, Moss Point is already sending one to the next level with senior running back Taboris Charles signing on with Southeastern Louisiana.

With the Tigers this year he eclipsed the one-thousand yard mark in just four games, including a season-high performance of 407 rushing yards in a single game.

He says the Lions coaching staff made him feel like he can make an immediate impact from day one and he says that’s exactly what he hopes to do.

“When I got there they made me feel like they needed me,” he said. “Most coaches say they want you but they said they need me and needed me here. So that’s what I looked at. When I get up there I hope I can have the chance step up and play a big role in the offense.”

Charles is enrolling early and will head over to Hammond in just a few weeks.

