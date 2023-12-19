WLOX Careers
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa is opting out of the Music City Bowl against Auburn

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) in action during the first half of an NCAA college...
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By NOAH TRISTER
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is opting out of the Music City Bowl against Auburn.

Coach Michael Locksley announced Tagovailoa's decision Tuesday. He became the Big Ten's career leader in yards passing in his final game, last month at Rutgers.

Tagovailoa has led the Terrapins to three straight bowl appearances. The brother of NFL star Tua Tagovailoa transferred from Alabama to Maryland before the 2020 season.

Billy Edwards Jr. and Cameron Edge are Maryland's top backups at the position. The Terps are adding quarterback MJ Morris via the transfer portal from North Carolina State.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

