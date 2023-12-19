LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day, free community meals happening across the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas is almost here, and we’ve compiled a list of free community meals and restaurants open on Christmas Day for locals to take advantage of!

Friday, December 22

BILOXI: Loaves and Fishes Christmas Brunch, 11 a.m., taking place at the soup kitchen’s new location at old Mercy Cross High School (390 Crusaders Drive)

GULFPORT: Feed My Sheep Christmas Lunch, 11:30 a.m., 2615 19th Street

Monday, December 25

BILOXI: Back Bay Mission Christmas Brunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Micah Center (1013 Division Street)

WIGGINS: Stone County 17th Annual Sharing and Caring Christmas Day Meal, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dine-in or carry-out, Stone County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building (717 Airport Street)

Restaurants open on Christmas Day

Saltgrass Steak House: Open for dine-in or delivery from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The restaurant will be offering a full menu and desserts.

Margaritaville Resort Biloxi: All restaurants, including Margaritaville Cafe, Faruggio’s Pizzeria, and Doe’s Eat Place all plan to open and serve family favorites.

White House Hotel: On Christmas Day, Cora’s at the White House Hotel will be serving a four-course, price-fixed menu for $50 a person, with soup, salad, entrée, and dessert.

Waffle House: All locations across the Coast will be open 24 hours for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Palace Casino Biloxi: Mignon’s Steak & Seafood will have a special for dine-in only from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. The $75 3-course meal will have lobster bisque or a Bibb salad with honey champagne vinaigrette. Choose an entree of Gulf Grouper or beef tenderloin and savor cranberry bread pudding for dessert. Palace Buffet is also open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for $33 with a player’s card. Only open to those ages 21 or older.

Treasure Bay Casino Biloxi : Infinity Buffet will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and have carved ham, turkey, and the choice to add crab legs. The cost is $47.99 with crab legs or $25.49 without crab legs with a player’s card. The Den Holiday Dinner will also be available Dec. 23-25 and will be available from 11 a.m. to midnight on the ninth floor. The dinner consists of lobster Thermidor for $48 or an eight-ounce filet for $46, with soup or salad and dessert. Only open to those ages 21 or older.

Beau Rivage Casino Resort: Stalla will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., with choices of Osso Bucco, Mushroom Risotto, Satsuma Gremolata for $48, and Butterscotch Budino, Olive Oil Shortbread, Flake Sea Salt for $12. Salt and Ivy will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight, offering guests a Christmas Platter, including parsnip, apple, and walnut soup with bleu cheese croutons, Joyce Farms chicken, roasted butternut squash puree, radicchio, satsuma-fennel sauce, Winterberry cheesecake with brown butter streusel, cream cheese mousse, and a cranberry orange compote. The Buffet will also be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., including snow crab legs, herb-crusted prime rib, cherry glazed ham, spicy shrimp boil, coconut-dill salmon, cranberry-bacon-walnut stuffed pork loin, spinach and mushroom white lasagna, oyster dressing, and specialty desserts.

If you would like to see a community meal or restaurant added to the list, please contact Cody Heaster at cody.heaster@wlox.com.

