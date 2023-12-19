WLOX Careers
First United Methodist Church holds annual live Nativity scene for the community

First United Methodist Church in Pascagoula is looking to remind the community why we celebrate Christmas.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - First United Methodist Church in Pascagoula is looking to remind the community why we celebrate Christmas.

Every year, the youth members of the church get their costumes ready to reenact the story of the Nativity.

The church brought out live animals as well hoping to accurately portray the night of Jesus’ birth. Members of the church say this is a tradition they always look forward to.

”They tell us every year to be reverent and who we are representing and who we’re trying to portray,” Addison Foster said. “I just think of that.”

“I’m proud of these kids, they work hard,” Mike Bishop said. “We have to find our stuff every year, it’s always in a different place but they enjoy it and I enjoy it.”

The church will have put on their nativity scene tomorrow and Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the comfort of your car. Kids will also be allowed to pet the animals from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

