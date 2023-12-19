Ex-NBA G League player, girlfriend set up paid sex appointment to lure victim before killing her, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An arrest report details the alleged plans by ex-NBA G League player Chance Comanche and his girlfriend Sakari Harnden to kidnap and kill Marayna Rodgers.

According to Harnden’s arrest report, the two allegedly began planning the murder of Rodgers at the end of November and eventually acted on their reported plot when Comanche’s team played in Las Vegas. He played on the Kings, an affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, but was released by the team on Friday.

Harnden was located by police and taken into custody by an LVMPD CAT team on December 13. She declined to speak to detectives.

Comanche was taken into custody by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Bureau at his team’s practice facility on December 14. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

Marayna Rodgers (Family photo)

WARNING: The details are disturbing.

According to the arrest report, on Nov. 30, Comanche and Harnden initially attempted to have a third party kill Rodgers.

The third party, unnamed by police and only referred to as “Tre” in the report, reportedly asked Comanche in a group text chat what he wanted to be done to the victim and Comanche replied with a coffin emoji.

In an interview with detectives, Comanche recounted details of the plan and its ultimate execution, explaining that he had met Harnden through a dating app approximately a year and a half ago. He told police that the two dated and broke up but remained in contact with each other.

He told police that Harnden had relayed some issues she was having with the victim, claiming that Rodgers was going to “smoke her” if she did not give her a Rolex watch. Comanche said that he and the other suspect then “began putting a plan together to lure Marayna away from her friends so they could kill her,” according to the report.

That led to the group text chat, with Comanche saying that “Tre” was not interested in helping. The suspect then reportedly said he would offer $3,000 “as an incentive for them (to) complete the job sooner rather than later.”

He told investigators that they were unable to get anyone to help with the murder, so they crafted their own plan.

Comanche said “I can snap her neck,” in a text, according to the arrest report.

Harnden allegedly replied with a location where the murder could take place, which Comanche responded to with a heart emoji.

The arrest report said the two decided to go through with their plan when Comanche traveled to Las Vegas with his team on Dec. 5.

Comanche checked into the M Resort and was seen getting into a gray Mercedes that matched the description of Harnden’s car just after midnight on Dec. 6.

According to the arrest report, Harnden and Comanche’s plan included Comanche posing as a “trick” to schedule a meeting with the victim “under the direction” of Harnden. As part of the scheme, Comanche told Rodgers that he was into “kinky sex” and wanted to tie both women up in the car.

Comanche and Harnden allegedly met Rodgers at a liquor store. The report said all three of their cell phones used the same tower at 1:21 a.m., which “would suggest to detectives that Sakari, Marayna and Chance were all traveling together in the same vehicle.”

Believing that she was earning $1,000 for the encounter, according to the arrest report Rodgers consented and allowed Comanche to zip-tie her hands together. Harnden joined her in the front seat and also presented her hands to be bound.

Comanche said to investigators that he then placed an HDMI cord around the victim’s neck and then allegedly strangled “Marayna for approximately 10 seconds with the cord.” He said that he stopped when he heard her struggling to breathe.

While he used the cord, he said Harnden also placed her hands on the victim’s neck and choked her, according to the arrest report. Once she was unresponsive, they both began checking for a pulse, believing that she was dead.

Comanche told investigators that they then proceeded to drive around, looking for a place to leave the body, settling on a ditch on the side of Vincenzo Lane in Henderson, Nevada. According to the report, they left her body there, covered it with rocks and smashed her cell phone. Comanche reportedly said they used a towel to move the rocks so DNA could not be traced.

The victim’s phone stopped working at approximately 3:35 a.m., according to the arrest report. Both of the suspects’ phones were tracked to a nearby tower less than 15 minutes later.

Comanche and Harnden returned to the hotel room at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Video footage shows Comanche returning to his hotel and leaving the resort with his luggage at 8:50 a.m. Police added that Harnden was seen “leaving the hotel room, visibly upset and crying,” at approximately 10:24 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Rodgers was reported missing on Dec. 7, two days after she was seen with friends.

During his interview, Comanche reportedly pointed out the location of Rodgers’ body on a map. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and located the body.

Both suspects have been charged with one count of open murder.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.