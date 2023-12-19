WLOX Careers
D’Iberville/St. Martin Chamber of Commerce feeding the community this holiday season

The D'Iberville/St. Martin Chamber of Commerce is making sure its community is fed this holiday season.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The D’Iberville/St. Martin Chamber of Commerce is working hard to make life easy for its residents while remembering the reason for this holiday season.

The group distributes food boxes to make sure 100 families wake up to a meal on Christmas Day.

“They reached out to me when I least expected.”

Donna Leger says that was a call she needed. Leger says she has six grandchildren and rising inflation has her sacrificing food to buy Christmas gifts.

“Living paycheck to paycheck and then wondering, you know, if you have enough to buy groceries,” Leger said.

She says receiving this food box makes a huge difference, but she’s tired of trying to keep her head above water.

“People have to struggle to make ends meet to buy something for children or grandchildren,” she said.

Chamber Executive Committee Member Jerry Dodge says he doesn’t want residents to worry about buying groceries this Christmas.

“This is going to help bridge the gap just a little bit,” Dodge said. “All they’ve got to do is take that box and cook up a great meal and put some smiles on their faces and make some happy bellies.”

Turkeys and pies are just a few options in the boxes. The Chamber of Commerce has been doing this for 40 years.

The D’Iberville/St. Martin Chamber of Commerce wants to make sure no one goes hungry this Christmas. The organization also wants this community to be inspired by its acts of kindness.

“If you want to step forward and kick some more money to buy the goods and donate goods, give us a call,” Dodge said. “We will surely love to have maybe 200 families in years to come.”

It’s a donation that’s strengthened Leger’s spiritual muscles, giving her hope for the future.

“Never stop believing, and always have faith because you never know what God has planned for you the next day,” she said.

She goes back home with food to eat. That’s one thing she doesn’t have to worry about this Christmas.

