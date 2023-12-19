CRTC Fire Chief reflects on last week’s airport bomb threat

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Making sure a dicey situation couldn’t escalate is what Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) Fire Chief Dee Baldwin and other local law enforcement & first responders made sure didn’t happen during last week’s bomb threat at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

“For lack of a better term, it was already a perfect storm,” Baldwin said. “We were already here for our tri-annual Mass Causality exercise we do every three years. About five minutes into the meeting, airport authority walked in and told us about the potential bomb threat. We then needed to evacuate the building.”

Baldwin says their response began with evacuating the terminal and getting everyone to safety.

“We contacted our independent agencies to respond and cordon off the place and make sure the passengers were safely evacuated,” he said. “From here, they had to go over to Million Air and clear that, then got to CRTC and clear that as well. Once that was completed and the all clear was given, passengers were allowed to return. All total, it took about 2 hours and 10 minutes.”

And while things went close to normal last week, Baldwin or his team isn’t taking it easy for the holidays. He added they’re staying alert while going over lessons learned and next steps.

“You’re always Monday Morning quarterbacking,” Baldwin added.

The same threat was received at other agencies around the state including Stennis International Airport in Hancock County. They tell us they also secured the location then passed on the information to the FBI and local authorities.

