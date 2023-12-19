Covington 7-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Dec. 11 ATV crash

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A 7-year-old girl critically injured in a Dec. 11 ATV crash near Abita Springs has died, the St. Tammany Parish coroner announced Monday night (Dec. 18)

The girl was identified as A’yana McDowell of Covington.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the girl and an adult woman were injured when the four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed into a tree alongside United Church Road near Lowe Davis Road, shortly before 4 p.m on Dec. 11.

The agency said the woman involved in the crash was taken for hospital treatment of “serious injuries,” while the girl had to be airlifted to a hospital because of life-threatening injuries.

St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said the girl died late Monday morning from “multiple blunt-force injuries” sustained in the crash.

Neither the sheriff’s office nor the coroner has provided an update on the woman’s condition, nor explained her relationship to the girl.

“This is a tragedy of unspeakable proportions, and my staff and I grieve for this young child’s family and friends,” Preston said in a statement. “The sad reality is that accidents of this type happen all too often, and frequently children are the victims.

“Parents and owners of ATVs are urged to exercise the most extreme caution possible when providing young children access or rides on these dangerous recreational vehicles. While accidents do happen, many can be avoided and lives can be saved by close parental or adult supervision and the use of helmets and safety gear.”

Preston urged ATV owners to access ATV safety guides and advisories “to help ensure that tragedies such as this one never happen again.”

