Coast Life: Long Beach neighborhood creates spectacular light show

In a Long Beach neighborhood, the Coast Life is all about presenting one of the most remarkable Christmas light displays you'll find anywhere.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - In a Long Beach neighborhood, the Coast Life is all about presenting one of the most remarkable Christmas lights displays you’ll find anywhere.

More than a million lights dance to favorite holiday songs, and it makes the hour-long trip from Picayune worth it for Ashley Briggs and her family.

“It’s something for my kids to do,” Briggs said. “They don’t have to get out of the car in the cold, they can enjoy the music and beautiful lights.”

Driving by, you can’t miss the spectacle in the Estates of Penny Lane on Copper Court. Developer and resident of the neighborhood Val Mueller first started the display off Pineville Rd. the year after Hurricane Katrina.

Driving by, you can’t miss the spectacle in the Estates of Penny Lane on Copper Court.
Driving by, you can't miss the spectacle in the Estates of Penny Lane on Copper Court.(WLOX)

“Spirits were low and we put together some lights, put them up and over the years it’s grown to be bigger and better,” Mueller said.

Mueller estimates more than 300 cars a night drive through. Nine homeowners all collaborate to make the subdivision come alive and each home can have its own unique theme.

“The people here is what makes it special,” Mueller said.”It takes a lot of coordination, patience, and love between all of us to make it happen.”

Michael and Wendy Jackson with Affordable Electrical Repairs map out and do the work behind the scenes to create the magical masterpiece.

“I try to put my heart and soul in this one,” said Michael Jackson.

“The kids are all in the cars and just yelling out the window, Merry Christmas!"
"The kids are all in the cars and just yelling out the window, Merry Christmas!"(WLOX)

Jackson’s work means more to him than just setting up lights.

“I got told by one of my good clients that I did some work for, she said she was driving by with her granddaughter, and she wanted to stop by the manger scene,” Jackson said. “The girl asked her grandma what do I have to do to be by an angel, Miss Sadie told her the story about redemption, she said I want to get saved and she got baptized two weeks later. That’s a remarkable story for me to change some kids’ lives by doing this event.”

Spreading the Christmas message and lifting spirits is why Mueller continues the light show year after year.

Nine homeowners all collaborate to make the subdivision come alive and each home can have its...
Nine homeowners all collaborate to make the subdivision come alive and each home can have its own unique theme.(WLOX)

“The kids are all in the cars and just yelling out the window Merry Christmas,” said Mueller. “We don’t script it, it’s just really neat they can go and say Merry Christmas.”

The visitors leave with holiday memories and an appreciation for the residents.

“When you see a whole neighborhood that gets together and does something like this, it’s just awesome,” Briggs said.

The light show on Copper Court continues every night through January 5. Starting on December 25, the neighborhood will mark the 12 nights of Christmas each night until wrapping up for the season.

