City of Gulfport ratifies Wayne Miller as new Chief Administrative Officer

Miller’s tenure with the city spans over 14 years, including the last 10 as the Director of Engineering and Public Works.(JAMES EDWARD BATES 2282971777 | City of Gulfport)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Gulfport City Council confirmed Wayne Miller will take over as the new Chief Administrative Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

The council’s unanimous decision follows a recommendation from Mayor Billy Hewes and signals a continuing commitment to experienced leadership within the city administration.

Miller’s tenure with the city spans over 14 years, including the last 10 as the Director of Engineering and Public Works. His leadership has led to significant improvements in the city’s infrastructure and earned the department national accreditation – a first for Gulfport.

“Wayne’s deep experience and understanding of Gulfport’s operational framework make him exceptionally suited for the CAO position,” Hewes said. “His appointment is a deserved elevation of his years of dedicated service and an affirmation of our trust in his vision and capability.”

The council’s approval emphasizes their confidence in Miller’s ability to manage the city’s complex needs. His ability to build strong collaborative relationships and his proactive approach have been pivotal in advancing Gulfport’s development and public services.

As the Chief Administrative Officer, Miller will oversee Gulfport’s administrative functions, guiding the city toward continued growth and enhancing residents’ quality of life.

