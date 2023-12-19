Biloxi man pleads guilty to possessing hundreds of child pornography images

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man pled guilty to possessing more than 290 videos and pictures of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Special Agent Eric DeLuane of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New Orleans.

According to court documents, cyber tip reports sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited children identified Christopher Lee Parker, 36, as the subject of a child exploitation investigation.

Law enforcement officers were able to obtain Parker’s cell phones which, according to Gee’s office, contained about 291 “visual depictions, in still and video formats, of minors, to include those who had not reached 12 years of age, engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

Parker is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11, 2024 in Gulfport. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Biloxi Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones is prosecuting the case.

Gee’s office says this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood which is a nationwide effort to stop child exploitation. You can learn more by going to http://www.projectsafechildhood.gov/.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.