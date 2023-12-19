WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest

Academy Sports and Outdoors takes 14 Boys and Girls Club students on a shopping spree

Academy's Shop with a Cop fulfilled the wish list of the Boys and Girls Club youth.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday evening, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department got a head start on spreading Christmas cheer.

Academy’s Shop with a Cop fulfilled the wish list of the Boys and Girls Club youth.

If you were a kid with $100, how would you spend it?

Academy Sports and Outdoors is where 14 lucky students with the Boys and Girls Club cashed in.

“Getting to see the smiles on their faces and just working with the community to just to make it a better place,” Matthew Fasler, Hardlines Manager with Academy Sports and Outdoors said.

Fasler said Academy partners with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department year after year. Students paired with a deputy and took off down the aisles.

“This is a thing not a lot of kids get to experience. For one, getting sort of a shopping spree but for two getting to do it with a police officer. It’s a way for us to spend a little time with the kids in the community and vice versa,” Harrison County Sheriff-Elect Matt Haley said.

And you better believe purchases ranged from electronics, clothing, to candy.

“You skate and you just run and you just play with it,” Braxton, a Boys and Girls Club member said.

“I got socks and fire shoes,” Zion Gilbert, a Boys and Girls Club member said.

“I just want to thank them so much for getting this for us,” Kori Lott, a Boys and Girls Club member said.

All purchases were tax-free.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing, it’s a way they can give back, " said Haley.

“Merry Christmas,” Annie Taylor, a Boys and Girls Club member said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry confirms the victim was 60-year-old Felicia Martin, a...
McHenry woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 49
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
The Gautier community came together to say their final goodbyes to two students who were...
Family and friends remember Se’Dhari Person, Kyla Watkins
Roadway
TRAFFIC: Update on roadwork on Popp’s Ferry Rd.
The road closure is in effect immediately and is expected to reopen on Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m.,...
City of Gulfport issues emergency road closure due to sewer cave-in

Latest News

First United Methodist church in Pascagoula is looking to remind the community why we...
First United Methodist Church holds annual live Nativity scene for the community
More than a million lights dance to favorite holiday songs.
Coast Life: Long Beach neighborhood creates spectacular light show
The D’Iberville/St. Martin Chamber of Commerce is working hard to make life easy for its...
D’Iberville/St. Martin Chamber of Commerce feeding the community this holiday season
Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies and staff are not only making a commitment to...
Santa Wears a Badge to help nearly 400 families in Jackson County