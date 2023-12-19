Academy Sports and Outdoors takes 14 Boys and Girls Club students on a shopping spree

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday evening, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department got a head start on spreading Christmas cheer.

Academy’s Shop with a Cop fulfilled the wish list of the Boys and Girls Club youth.

If you were a kid with $100, how would you spend it?

Academy Sports and Outdoors is where 14 lucky students with the Boys and Girls Club cashed in.

“Getting to see the smiles on their faces and just working with the community to just to make it a better place,” Matthew Fasler, Hardlines Manager with Academy Sports and Outdoors said.

Fasler said Academy partners with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department year after year. Students paired with a deputy and took off down the aisles.

“This is a thing not a lot of kids get to experience. For one, getting sort of a shopping spree but for two getting to do it with a police officer. It’s a way for us to spend a little time with the kids in the community and vice versa,” Harrison County Sheriff-Elect Matt Haley said.

And you better believe purchases ranged from electronics, clothing, to candy.

“You skate and you just run and you just play with it,” Braxton, a Boys and Girls Club member said.

“I got socks and fire shoes,” Zion Gilbert, a Boys and Girls Club member said.

“I just want to thank them so much for getting this for us,” Kori Lott, a Boys and Girls Club member said.

All purchases were tax-free.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing, it’s a way they can give back, " said Haley.

“Merry Christmas,” Annie Taylor, a Boys and Girls Club member said.

