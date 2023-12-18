TRAFFIC: Update on roadwork on Popp’s Ferry Rd.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Biloxi gave an update on finding a permanent fix for a water leak that happened back in November. That leak caused parts of Popp’s Ferry Road to reduce to one lane, starting at Rustwood Drive.

City officials say the current leak is on a 16-inch pipe, and most contractors in the area only work with 12-inch pipes. Officials say the nearest contractor that could do the work is in Texas.

That contractor will come to Biloxi next week to assess the damage and give a timeline on how long the repairs will take. Biloxi officials say the goal is to cause as little disruption to the area as possible.

