‘This is my family’: How seniors combat holiday loneliness

Seniors deal with holiday loneliness.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas is now just over a week away.

While many of us will be sharing laughs and love with family members, the holidays can be a season of loneliness, particularly for our senior citizens.

For resident Dorothy Richards, her 12 years at Brookdale Senior Living have shown her the meaning of love.

“This is my family,” Richards said. “All these people. These are sweet people.”

Friday’s Christmas party, which included music, food and, of course, Santa, was just one way the facility is ensuring that residents feel a sense of community and belonging.

“We put this event together to give families the chance to come into town to see their residents, and we also ask the family to come through and drop off gifts for their loved ones that Santa will be able to pass out,” Brookdale sales manager Gabrielle Hill said.

Studies show that one in four seniors won’t see their family for the holidays, which can make some feel lonely or even forgotten.

“Typically, it is the distance,” Hill said. “A lot of them have significant job roles that they have. So, it’s harder sometimes to be able to come into the community and see their loved ones all the time.”

To keep her fellow residents in good spirits, Richards said she makes small gifts that she personally delivers.

“Nothing expensive, but just to let them know that they’re thought of because I don’t know how many of them will have family here,” Richards said.

Veteran and retired preacher Marshall Burnett is a proud father of four children, who all frequently visit him.

Burnett said the party reminded him of how people should always treat each other.

“He (Jesus) gives us all these opportunities to share his spirit, to love one another and just to be in his presence and experience his love,” said Burnett.

