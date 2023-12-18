WLOX Careers
Man killed after attempting to intervene in a fight between 3 people at Jackson apartment complex

(WLBT)
By Holly Emery and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after attempting to intervene in a fight at a Jackson apartment complex.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade says officers responded to a shots fired call around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Wood Village Apartments.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Chief Wade says there was some type of domestic disturbance between two females and another male. That’s when the victim attempted to intervene, and shots rang out.

According to the chief, the victim retreated back into the apartment before passing due to his injuries.

This marks the third homicide in the capital city in the past 24 hours — something Chief Wade says is extremely disturbing.

“I’m extremely disturbed because our numbers last month showed a downward trend in our homicides,” the chief said.

Chief Wade says the department is interviewing witnesses and hopes to identify the suspects and hold them accountable.

“We will not tolerate this type of activity here in the city of Jackson any longer — no more,” Chief Wade said.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

