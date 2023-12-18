LIST: New Year’s Eve events and celebrations happening across the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New Year’s Eve 2023 is almost here, and it’s time to ring in the New Year! We’ve compiled a list of events happening across the Coast. From parties, events, celebrations, and more, see the full list below.

New Year’s Eve events and celebrations

BAY ST. LOUIS: , starts at 7 p.m., live music begins at 7 p.m., fireworks and oyster drop at midnight. Limited VIP balcony tickets available with bottomless champagne and hor d’oeuvres, call 228-342-1966 to make reservations Bay St. Louis New Year’s Eve Oyster Drop and Fireworks , starts at 7 p.m., live music begins at 7 p.m., fireworks and oyster drop at midnight. Limited VIP balcony tickets available with bottomless champagne and hor d’oeuvres, call 228-342-1966 to make reservations

Bay St. Louis is hosting its annual Oyster Drop on New Year's Eve.

