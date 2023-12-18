WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

LIST: New Year’s Eve events and celebrations happening across the Coast

For the very first time, the city and Main Street Pascagoula are hosting an anchor drop on New Year's Eve to ring in the 2024 New Year's celebration.
By Cody Heaster
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New Year’s Eve 2023 is almost here, and it’s time to ring in the New Year! We’ve compiled a list of events happening across the Coast. From parties, events, celebrations, and more, see the full list below.

New Year’s Eve events and celebrations

  • BAY ST. LOUIS: Bay St. Louis New Year’s Eve Oyster Drop and Fireworks, starts at 7 p.m., live music begins at 7 p.m., fireworks and oyster drop at midnight. Limited VIP balcony tickets available with bottomless champagne and hor d’oeuvres, call 228-342-1966 to make reservations
Bay St. Louis is hosting its annual Oyster Drop on New Year's Eve.

If you would like an event added to this list, please email Cody Heaster at cody.heaster@wlox.com

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Beach Police are charging Jody Barcelona with "Leaving Dangerous Substance on Highway."...
Long Beach man accused of dumping roofing nails, tacks on roads over several weeks
Documents say a full forensic examinations of Cotrill’s electronic devices determined he...
Vancleave man pleads guilty to possessing almost 10,000 images, videos of child porn
Jean Jenkins, better known as “Momma Jean”, is finally hanging up her keys and closing her bus...
90-year-old long-time Harrison County bus driver retires
Kate Cox
Mississippians on both sides of abortion debate weigh in on Texas mother’s abortion case
This image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front of the...
Mother of a child punished by a court for urinating in public refuses to sign probation terms

Latest News

The new director of the Southeast Mississippi American Red Cross discusses the importance of...
New Red Cross Director finds blood donations, good vibes flowing in South Mississippi
Christmas is almost here, and we’ve compiled a list of free community meals and restaurants...
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day, free community meals happening across the Coast
Dozens of rescued sea turtles now calling South Mississippi home while on the road to recovery.
More cold-stunned sea turtles brought to the Coast
Dozens of rescued sea turtles now calling South Mississippi home while on the road to recovery.
More cold-stunned sea turtles brought to the coast
The new director of the Southeast Mississippi American Red Cross discusses the importance of...
New Southeast MS Red Cross director discusses upcoming blood drives