LIST: New Year’s Eve events and celebrations happening across the Coast

Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New Year’s Eve 2023 is almost here, and it’s time to ring in the New Year! We’ve compiled a list of events happening across the Coast. From parties, events, celebrations, and more, see the full list below.
New Year’s Eve events and celebrations
- BAY ST. LOUIS: Bay St. Louis New Year’s Eve Oyster Drop and Fireworks, starts at 7 p.m., live music begins at 7 p.m., fireworks and oyster drop at midnight. Limited VIP balcony tickets available with bottomless champagne and hor d’oeuvres, call 228-342-1966 to make reservations
- BILOXI: New Year’s Eve Celebration at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., three balloon drops at 7 p.m., 9 p.m., and midnight. Live DJ from 9 p.m.-1 a.m., half-price games starting at 10 p.m.-close
- BILOXI: New Year’s Eve Celebration at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, starts at 9 p.m., $50 general admission. get tickets here
- BILOXI: White House Hotel NYE Soiree & Four-Course Dinner, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., $50 per person, make reservations here
- BILOXI: New Year’s Eve Party at Ground Zero Blues Club, starts at 8 p.m., featuring live music by The Chitlins and Ra’Shad The Blues Kid, $30 general admission
- BILOXI: NYE with Serabee at Cafe 871, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $100 per person, seating is limited
- BILOXI: New Year’s Eve Party at Pier 15, starts at 8:30 p.m., $5 cover, $50 table reservation with bucket of domestic beer. Live music by Hollywood Vagabonds
- GULFPORT: New Year’s Eve at Island View Casino Resort, starts at 8 p.m.
- GULFPORT: HAPPENING DECEMBER 30: Countdown to Noon - 2024 at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., free admission to members and children up to 12 months, $12 for children & adults, $10 for military and seniors 65+. Activities include music, snacks, a New Year’s craft, and a ball drop at noon.
- LONG BEACH: New Year’s Eve Party at The Juicy Caboosy, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., live music, treats and drinks, RSVP here
- OCEAN SPRINGS: The Drop on Government, 8 p.m. downtown, featuring The Tree-Oh, Unfazed Show & Band
- OCEAN SPRINGS: New Year’s Eve Party with Rollin’ In The Hay at Government Street Grocery, 9 a.m.-1 a.m., $10 entry
- PASCAGOULA: New Year’s Eve Anchor Drop presented by Main Street Pascagoula, starts at 8 p.m., live music set up at City Centre (between Magnolia St. & Delmas intersection), anchor drop at midnight
