WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest

Jackson County approves zoning exception, clearing path for RV resort in Gulf Park Estates

On Monday, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve a zoning exception that will allow a new RV resort to be built in Gulf Park Estates.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve a zoning exception that will allow a new RV resort to be built in Gulf Park Estates.

Supervisor Randy Bosarge voted against the exception.

Some neighbors in the area asked supervisors to block the development, saying the current zoning rules would prohibit an RV park with long-term stays. Developers say the project would build an RV resort that will allow short-term stays.

In November, advocates against the development received 1,800 signatures expressing their concerns with the project.

The proposed development would create a resort that would accommodate roughly 500 recreational vehicles.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry confirms the victim was 60-year-old Felicia Martin, a...
McHenry woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 49
The Gautier community came together to say their final goodbyes to two students who were...
Family and friends remember Se’Dhari Person, Kyla Watkins
The marker is located on the corner of 19th Street and 36th Avenue in Gulfport.
New historical marker placed at St. Therese’s Parish Hall in Gulfport
USPS announces pre-Christmas delivery deadline dates
Morning Star has been collecting toy donations from its congregation members and the local...
Morning Star Baptist distributes toys to nearly 700 children in Harrison County

Latest News

Carnival season means King Cake
Somebody said you’re not supposed to eat king cake until Jan. 6
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
Roadway
TRAFFIC: Update on roadwork on Popp’s Ferry Rd.
Dr. Gary Bachman tells the Good Morning Mississippi team which plants make good Christmas gifts.
Dr. Gary Bachman shares which plants make wonderful Christmas gifts