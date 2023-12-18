Jackson County approves zoning exception, clearing path for RV resort in Gulf Park Estates

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve a zoning exception that will allow a new RV resort to be built in Gulf Park Estates.

Supervisor Randy Bosarge voted against the exception.

Some neighbors in the area asked supervisors to block the development, saying the current zoning rules would prohibit an RV park with long-term stays. Developers say the project would build an RV resort that will allow short-term stays.

In November, advocates against the development received 1,800 signatures expressing their concerns with the project.

The proposed development would create a resort that would accommodate roughly 500 recreational vehicles.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.