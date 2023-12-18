Inflation, weather woes driving Christmas tree prices upward

BILOXI/D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The holidays are here and Christmas is just around the corner. However, for those in the market for a new Christmas tree, one thing might stick out to buyers — spiked prices.

At Robert Anderson Christmas Trees in Biloxi, Anderson himself chalks the rising prices up to inflation, high shipping costs and annual weather at his lot.

“Sales have seemed pretty normal compared to last year and years before,” he explains. “Now, the cost of trees has gone up, especially in the last two years or so, but we do our best to keep them as manageable as possible. We’ve just had to find different companies to bring them in. That’s a really high expense, the trees, and then we swapped around growers as well to be able to find the best price that we can get just to keep up with our quality as well.”

Billy Ponder with Santa’s Tree Lot in D’Iberville also notes the weather’s effect on prices, but much like Anderson Christmas Trees, says they do their best to sell affordable options for customers.

“What we used to be able to do get a tree for, say, eight years ago, it’s gone up to almost 3-4 times that,” says Ponder. “Anything from droughts — multiple droughts — a lot of farms and farmers have just given up and they have shut their farms down, so there’s a limited amount of farms. They’re starting to get smaller and smaller.”

According to the American Christmas Association, customers nationwide are paying $80-$100 for a live tree, showing a 10% increase compared to last year.

