Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire

Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — An elderly couple died during a house fire in Winona, Mississippi.

The fire happened last Monday on Powell Street.

WTVA News reporter Chris Nalls identified the victims as Sallie Mae Hudson and Wardell Hudson, both 83.

Fire officials believe smoke inhalation killed the couple. The cause of the fire remains a mystery.

