Dream Program’s Christmas Choir spreads holiday joy

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, members of the Dream Program gave their all in a choir performance. While it’s not a professional singing group, anyone in the crowd would tell you it was the best show around.

“It’s my favorite Christmas tradition,” said Dream Choir director Lauren Watson. “I think you can bring the worst Christmas grinch here and they’ll leave with the Christmas spirit.”

For 13 years, Watson has directed Dream program members for a special Christmas choir. It’s a group for people with special needs, and every winter holiday, the stage is theirs.

“It touches you deep in the heart,” explains Jon Bordelon. “It brings a lot to my heart to know that these are God’s gifted children.”

Bordelon’s daughter Sasha is one of the Dream Program’s members. He says there’s nothing like seeing his daughter smile when the crowd cheers her on.

“It’ll bring tears to your eyes, especially during Christmas,” he said. “They sing with all their heart.”

Renee Boyd’s daughter Jada is also a member. They recently joined the program, which she notes has been a life-changing experience for them.

“They’re just like family, everyone’s like family. It’s wonderful. It’s been great for her because she didn’t have friends or anybody that’s her age. It’s been wonderful for her to have friends and she’s involved in everything.”

“Other than raising my own children, this is the thing that brings me the most joy,” adds Watson. “Sometimes getting the song and singer together takes a while. We have to practice a lot. But, I always leave happier and more fulfilled than when I came in.”

Watson started the Dream Program Choir 13 years ago after her special needs students wanted to perform on stage but couldn’t find anywhere to sing. The choir also performs in the Spring.

