City of Gulfport issues emergency road closure due to sewer cave-in

The road closure is in effect immediately and is expected to reopen on Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport announced Monday afternoon they have issued an emergency road closure due to a sewer cave-in, impacting citizens and businesses in the area from Tegarden Road between Silver Lane southward to Township Road and South Railroad Street.

White Street, Perry Street, South Railroad Street, 16th Street, and Courthouse Road will serve as the detour route.

White Street, Perry Street, South Railroad Street, 16th Street, and Courthouse Road will serve as the detour route for motorists.

The road closure is in effect immediately and is expected to reopen on Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The City of Gulfport asks all citizens to observe and follow all traffic markers in the area.

For more information, please contact the Gulfport Public Works Department at 228-868-5740.

