Biloxi’s Movers and Shakers Social Club holds 2nd annual toy drive for families

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, families in Biloxi were lined up and ready to be gifted toys by Santa and his elves. However, these little helpers traded in their bells and pointy ears and took the form of the Biloxi Movers and Shakers club.

“It’s all about giving back to the community as best as we possibly can,” said Bridges.

Frank Bridges is the president of the organization and says this is the second year for their toy drive. Bridges says they were able to learn from their first toy drive last year and because of that, they had support from big and local sponsors like Walmart and city leaders like Felix Gines.

“We had to be on point to make this bigger and better,” said Bridges. “Compared to last year, each member of the organization donated but we’ve reached out early to sponsors to make this a success.”

Bridges says putting on this drive for a second time meant everything to the organization because they could once again make sure families can enjoy a stress-free Christmas.

“To look at a family come in not knowing if they were able to get their child a Christmas present and for us to be that support and bless these kids with these toys is just a warm feeling and seeing these kids smile and laugh,” said Bridges. “We’re going to learn from this to make it bigger and better and I promise you it’s going to be bigger and better every year from the response of the community and the kids who are out here today.”

The organization will hold its next event in February for its annual scholarship ball at the Coast Coliseum.

