WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest

Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love

Salvation Army Lt. Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in her decade of service. But this time, she noticed something curious. (Source: WBZ, THE SALVATION ARMY, CNN)
By Chris Tanaka, WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (WBZ) – Salvation Army Lt. Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in her decade of service.

Thursday night she was opening kettles and counting donations from the Market Basket in Waltham, Massachusetts, when she noticed something curious.

“It was actually in the money. There was a dollar bill kind of around it,” Fullop said, holding up a baggie with a wedding band and engagement ring inside.

“I was in shock. I was honored someone would think of the Salvation Army,” Fullop said.

A typed note inside the baggie that held the rings explained the jewelry was from their first love. They wanted to give the gift of love and help dozens of local families.

The rings were valued at $1,500 and will be sold to provide food, toys and utility and rental assistance to families.

“We thank you and we love you,” Fullop shared as a message to the anonymous donor. “Merry Christmas.”

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry confirms the victim was 60-year-old Felicia Martin, a...
McHenry woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 49
The Gautier community came together to say their final goodbyes to two students who were...
Family and friends remember Se’Dhari Person, Kyla Watkins
The marker is located on the corner of 19th Street and 36th Avenue in Gulfport.
New historical marker placed at St. Therese’s Parish Hall in Gulfport
USPS announces pre-Christmas delivery deadline dates
Morning Star has been collecting toy donations from its congregation members and the local...
Morning Star Baptist distributes toys to nearly 700 children in Harrison County

Latest News

Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.
Border patrol K-9 finds $10 million worth of meth, cocaine inside barrels of jalapeno paste
Carnival season means King Cake
Somebody said you’re not supposed to eat king cake until Jan. 6
This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke set to take plea agreement in child abuse case
Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in...
Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love