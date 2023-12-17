WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-110 S past Rodriguez St. EX 2

IP Tower Cam, 7:14 p.m. on December 16, 2023
(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic delays are expected following a two-vehicle accident on southbound I-110 just past Rodriguez Street in D’Iberville.

According to MDOT, delays are expected to last through 8 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and drive cautiously during slick conditions.

For updates, visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOTtraffic.com on your mobile device.

