One dead, three injured following accident on Hwy 49 in Stone County

At least one person is dead following a serious accident Saturday on Highway 49 near...
At least one person is dead following a serious accident Saturday on Highway 49 near McDaniel's General Merchandise in McHenry.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
McHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident Saturday on Highway 49 near McDaniel’s General Merchandise in McHenry.

According to Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry, three people were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. One fatality was reported on the scene.

Northbound lanes are closed but are expected to reopen by 7 p.m.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

