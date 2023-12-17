New historical marker placed at St. Therese’s Parish Hall in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One South Mississippi community has united over one mission: passing its rich history along to the next generation.

Saturday, St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church Parish Hall revealed an all-new historical marker on the ground in Gulfport.

“It’s been a year in the making,” said Lois Hawthorne, a member of St. Therese Parish for 57 years.

Hawthrone says it was during a ceremonial presentation of the Hall’s rich history that sparked the group’s effort to memorialize it.

“One of our guests was so impressed with the history, that night, she offered to pay for the historical marker,” she noted.

The Parish Hall was built in 1941, providing a space for large community events and entertainment for colored people during segregation.

“This site was not just for our parish,” says Parish Committee chairperson Yolanda Mayberry. “It was open to the community during the Civil Rights era. During World War II, it served as a [United States Service Organization] center.”

The USO is the nation’s largest charity, serving military members and their families. Centers like these provide entertainment, recreational activities and more.

“I always said, you know, if no one ever writes your history, then you write it yourself,” said Parish member and veteran Isaiah Edwards. “And so, everyone can understand what went on here.”

Similar to St. Therese’s USO for colored people, Isaiah Edwards recalls his own time at St. Paul’s in New Orleans.

“I was part of not being able to use the regular USOs, so I thought this was very important to give the history of this hall, you know, St. Therese’s Hall.”

The structures sustained heavy damage from Hurricane Frederic in 1979. Parishioners decided to demolish the building in 1980.

“It’s really preserving the history that this community can be proud of, and our church can be proud,” said Mayberry.

The marker is located on the corner of 19th Street and 36th Avenue in Gulfport.

