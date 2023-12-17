Morning Star Baptist distributes toys to nearly 700 children in Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Morning Star Baptist Church dedicated its morning to reaching the needs of dozens of low-income families in Harrison County.

The church hosted a toy drive in Gulfport and partnered with several area organizations for the holiday distribution.

Members of the local fraternity Iota Upsilon and Toy for Tots also provided a helping hand in making sure nearly seven hundred kids will have something to smile about come Christmas.

Morning Star has been collecting toy donations from its congregation members and the local community throughout the year. An estimated 3,000 will be given out, making this one of the largest distributions for the drive to date.

Event organizer Ruth Robinson says she wants to help as many families as possible.

”So, it’s satisfying because I know what it’s like to have a need and not have the resources to fulfill that need,” says Robinson. And I don’t want any other family to have that problem. So, I do everything in my power throughout the year to at least touch the lives to provide for Christmas.”

