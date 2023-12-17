McHenry woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 49

McHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident Saturday on Highway 49 near McDaniel’s General Merchandise in McHenry.

Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry confirms the victim was 60-year-old Felicia Martin, a McHenry resident and volunteer firefighter.

Three others involved in the three-vehicle crash were also taken to a local hospital via ambulance to be treated for injuries. Northbound lanes of Highway 49 remained closed for roughly an hour and a half following the crash, with traffic being redirected onto North McHenry Avenue.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

