WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Defense, Carr’s three TD passes ignite Saints’ victory over Giants, 24-6

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is sacked for an 8-yard loss by Saints...
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is sacked for an 8-yard loss by Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the first half Sunday (Dec. 17) at Caesars Superdome. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Derek Carr’s three touchdown passes and a dominant defensive effort were enough Sunday (Dec. 17))to deliver the Saints to victory over the New York Giants, 24-6.

Carr completed 23 of 28 passes for 218 yards and the three scores, to Keith Kirkwood, Juwan Johnson and Jimmy Graham.

The Saints’ defense registered a season-high seven sacks of Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito. Tanoh Kpassagnon registered 2 1/2 of those sacks.

Carr’s final touchdown pass of the afternoon, a 1-yard touchdown to Graham, put the final nail in the Giants’ coffin.

Carr’s second touchdown pass came in the third quarter with a connection to Johnson for a 23-yard score.

The Saints found the end zone once in the first half, on a 7-yard touchdown strike from Carr to Kirkwood. New Orleans held a small advantage at halftime, 7-6.

The Saints (7-7) have won two in a row and kept pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) atop the NFL South. The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) managed to lose to the last-place Carolina Panthers (2-12), 9-7, to fall a game behind the division leaders.

The Saints have a short week ahead before facing the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead following a serious accident Saturday on Highway 49 near...
One dead, three injured following accident on Hwy 49 in Stone County
IP Tower Cam, 7:14 p.m. on December 16, 2023
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-110 S past Rodriguez St. EX 2
The Gautier community came together to say their final goodbyes to two students who were...
Family and friends remember Se’Dhari Person, Kyla Watkins
MSU: Four children in car during stabbing of university employee
Morning Star has been collecting toy donations from its congregation members and the local...
Morning Star Baptist distributes toys to nearly 700 children in Harrison County

Latest News

Saints running back Alvin Kamara celebrates after scoring in the first half Sunday (Dec. 10)...
Saints aiming to improve NFC South standing in clash with New York Giants
Saints fans celebrate the victory over the NFL's worst team, the Carolina Panthers.
Saints fans march out of Dome victorious over Carolina Panthers
Saints fans rally at Superdome with renewed hope for NFC South title
Saints fans rally at Superdome with renewed hope for NFC South title
Saints running back Alvin Kamara celebrates after scoring in the first half Sunday (Dec. 10)...
Saints snap three-game losing streak with 28-6 rout of Panthers