WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Arizona authorities said five children died after a fire broke out at a home Saturday evening.

Bullhead City officials said the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at a home located close to the Colorado River.

Officials said the five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

A police spokesperson said no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is underway, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry confirms the victim was 60-year-old Felicia Martin, a...
McHenry woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 49
IP Tower Cam, 7:14 p.m. on December 16, 2023
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-110 S past Rodriguez St. EX 2
The Gautier community came together to say their final goodbyes to two students who were...
Family and friends remember Se’Dhari Person, Kyla Watkins
MSU: Four children in car during stabbing of university employee
Morning Star has been collecting toy donations from its congregation members and the local...
Morning Star Baptist distributes toys to nearly 700 children in Harrison County

Latest News

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
According to the American Christmas Association, customers nationwide are paying $80-$100 for...
Inflation, weather woes driving Christmas tree prices upward
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and causes floods in South Carolina as it moves up East Coast