Will Rogers to transfer to Washington

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Brandon and Mississippi State quarterback is transferring to Washington, as first reported by ESPN and confirmed by WLBT.

Rogers ranks second in SEC history in career passing yards, with 12,315 yards in his four-year career with the Bulldogs. Rogers joins the 2023 Pac-12 champion and College Football Playoff semi-finalist, and will be the favorite to replace Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr. as the Huskies transition to the Big Ten.

Rogers has one year of eligibility remaining.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.