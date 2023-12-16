WLOX Careers
Will Rogers to transfer to Washington

Rogers has one year of eligibility remaining
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against Southern Mississippi during the...
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against Southern Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Mississippi State won 41-20. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Brandon and Mississippi State quarterback is transferring to Washington, as first reported by ESPN and confirmed by WLBT.

Rogers ranks second in SEC history in career passing yards, with 12,315 yards in his four-year career with the Bulldogs. Rogers joins the 2023 Pac-12 champion and College Football Playoff semi-finalist, and will be the favorite to replace Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr. as the Huskies transition to the Big Ten.

Rogers has one year of eligibility remaining.

