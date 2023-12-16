Veterans honored across the country on Wreaths Across America Day

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the cold December wind blew Saturday morning, people from the Moss Point community and beyond gathered at Griffin Cemetery to honor soldiers past, present, and future.

“Our mission is to remember the fallen, to honor those who have served and are serving, and to teach the next generation,” said Griffin Cemetery Wreaths Across America (WAA) Coordinator Kathleen Lang.

Her husband, Roy, is a U.S. Air Force veteran. The two have been coordinating the cemetery’s WAA event together. This year is the cemetery’s third year participating in WAA. They said each year the number of people showing up has grown. They pray it continues that way.

“Over 284 veterans buried here in the cemetery,” Lang explained. “Our goal is to have a wreath placed on each one’s grave.”

From this year to last year, the Langs over-doubled the amount of wreaths laid.

A foreign war veteran in attendance, James Kennedy, served in the U.S. Army for 21 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. He said since his retirement, he’s dedicated the rest of his life to serving the veteran community. “I used to didn’t understand before I went into the military how the veterans used to do things,” said Kennedy. “I enjoy giving back now ‘cause I can see where I’ve been.”

As Kennedy walked around the cemetery, he saluted each soldier’s grave as he laid a wreath next to their grave. Kennedy said this gesture holds a greater message.

“To let him know he’s not forgotten.”

Every year, Wreaths Across America chooses the holiday season to lay wreaths because a season with a lot of joy can also resurface a lot of pain.

“This time of year, you have to just give back and just treat everybody kind,” smiled Kennedy.

To learn more about Wreaths Across America, click here.

