Scattered showers possible today

We’re kicking off the weekend with some cloudy and cool weather. It’s also breezy this morning with winds from the east and northeast. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Southern Hancock County until 9 AM. Inundation up to 1.5 feet will be possible. While most of the morning will be dry, scattered showers will be possible this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will barely reach the low 60s.

A few showers may linger this evening, but most of the rain will be gone by midnight. It will be breezy and cool with low temperatures in the low 50s. Clouds will gradually clear by Sunday afternoon, and we’ll reach the low 60s. The wind will pick up from the north and northwest. Gusts over 20 MPH will be possible.

Monday will be a beautiful, cool day with highs in the low 60s. Cooler air arrives by Tuesday morning, and we’ll likely start off the day in the 30s. We’ll only reach the upper 50s by Tuesday afternoon, but we’ll see lots of sunshine. It will stay cool and sunny on Wednesday with highs near 60.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.