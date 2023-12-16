Saints aiming to improve NFC South standing in clash with New York Giants

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coming off of a Week 14 that had the Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers both winning their NFC South divisional matchups, New Orleans finds themselves tied atop the division with the Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, with a showdown with the New York Giants looming large.

The Saints (6-7) are coming off a 28-6 victory against the divisional rival Carolina Panthers (1-12), snapping a three-game losing streak. The Saints’ defense was able to hold Carolina to only two field goals. Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young completed just 13 of 36 passes for 137 yards.

QB Derek Carr completed 18 of 26 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns to TE Jimmy Graham and WR Chris Olave, with one interception. The Saints’ defense was able to come up with some points of their own courtesy of a Nephi Sewell blocked punt and recovery for a touchdown by D’Marco Jackson.

The New York Giants (5-8) are coming off a 24-22 Monday Night Football home upset over the Green Bay Packers. Undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito, or “Tommy Cutlets”, was named NFC Player of the Week after authoring a game-winning drive with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter.

DeVito, whose opportunistic play has led the Giants to three straight wins, has become one of the feel-good stories of the National Football League.

However, the upcoming challenge for the Saints doesn’t stop there. RB Saquon Barkley creates a huge problem for defenses both on the ground and through the air, something that Saints head coach Dennis Allen is prepping his defense for.

“I think Saquon is one of the better backs in our league. He does a really good job both in his ability to run the football, his stop and start ability, I think is pretty unique,” Allen said. “He’s got a lot of power, good contact balance.”

Barkley ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in the Monday night victory.

“He does a really good job in the passing game. Again, his ability to stop and start makes it hard for guys to have to cover him,” Allen said. “So yeah, it’s a challenge.”

New Orleans will try to keep him contained as they look to earn a second straight victory.

The Saints and Giants will kick off from the Caesars Superdome at noon on Dec. 16.

