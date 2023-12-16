WLOX Careers
Poplarville contacted by USPS rep for first time since post office roof collapse

Nearly two years after the collapse of the Poplarville post office's roof, a more permanent solution could be on the way.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly two years after the collapse of the Poplarville post office’s roof, a more permanent solution could be on the way.

On Friday, Poplarville Mayor Louise Smith announced a U.S. Postal Service representative contacted her for the first time in two years earlier in the week.

In January of 2022, the post office roof collapsed due to termite damage. Since then, mobile trucks have served as the temporary post office.

Monday, Mississippi Congressman Mike Ezell took the Postal Service to task during testimony on Capitol Hill, noting that it’s been more than 700 days without answers.

“My constituents were told not to worry and that this would be just a short-term situation while a permanent building is located,” Rep. Ezell said. “I must have a different definition of short-term because temporary trucks are still in use.”

Rep. Ezell also made it known that other problems, including the location of the temporary truck, have also plagued workers and mail recipients alike.

“Just today, I received information that the heater in the truck died, forcing postal workers to work without heat. It was 31 degrees this morning in Poplarville, Mississippi, and several of the senior citizens fell walking up the hill to get to the mail. This is not the first time elderly citizens have fallen since this temporary deal has been set up.”

Mayor Smith says it’s likely a new post office will go into an existing building in the city.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

