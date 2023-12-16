Brandon Presley reflects on the Governor’s race and what’s next

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just more than a month after the contentious Governor’s race, Democratic nominee Brandon Presley sat down with us to reflect on how the race shaped up and what’s next for him.

”I think what you’re going to see over the next four years is a movement of people in Mississippi that say we want to get these things done,” said Presley. “And I don’t plan to go gently into the night on anything related to politics.”

Brandon Presley says he may end up in the private sector but it doesn’t mean he’ll be politically quiet.

“Grocery taxes, easiest thing to get off the table,” he noted. “First thing they should get done when they get in there in January is get the sales tax off groceries, you watch...it won’t get done this session. Expanding Medicaid, Tate Reeves is not going to expand Medicaid. These are issues that we have championed and we got almost 400,000 votes talking about people of Mississippi care about.”

There are positives he’s looking towards just over a month post-election day.

“I’m so especially proud of the fact that right now initial surveys show that among black voters in Mississippi, I carried a higher percentage of black voters support than even Barack Obama did,” explained Presley. “And I think that’s impressive. And I think that’s something that, to me, I’m very proud of the fact that I won the trust as a country, white boy from Northeast Mississippi, to be able to make sure that we had the trust of black voters at such a level, that means a lot to me.”

“I realized there’s some mistakes that we made this governor’s race it cost me some votes,” admitted Presley.

The focus of those reflections is right in his backyard.

“I’ll be candid with you and I’m glad to get your camera rolling about this,” Presley said. “I feel like there’s some people in my part of Northeast Mississippi, that felt like I probably got too big for my britches. And I got some fence-mending to do at home.”

So we asked... “Don’t be surprised to see your name back on a ballot?”

“Absolutely,” replied Presley.

Presley did make a note in our interview that he thought if not for the Hinds County ballot issue, he believes the race would’ve gone to a runoff. But he’s not dwelling on that.

As you heard, he’s looking towards what’s ahead.

